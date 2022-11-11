NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: South Florida Teams Streaking in Much Different Ways

Sports

At this point in the football season, it would be great if someone could let the average fan know what is going on. First, the Miami Dolphins won their first three games of the season…and then lost their next three games…and then won their next three games.

Meanwhile, the Miami Hurricanes are coming off maybe one of the most embarrassing performances in a long time against their hated rival – and now have the same record as a FIU team who has more wins this season (four) than it had in the last two seasons combined (one).

Now, all three teams are again in action this week with two of them playing teams they should beat – the key word being SHOULD – and one team heading into its big rivalry game of the season with a legit chance to break its recent losing streak against their hated foes.

Can the Fins avoid starting another losing streak that seems to come after winning three straight games? Can the ‘Canes make up for whatever the heck they did on the field last weekend? Can FIU bring home a rivalry trophy for the first time since 2016?

We rank all the games with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Getty Images
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 24, 2019: Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns stiff-arms outside linebacker Jerome Baker #55 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of a game on November 24, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won 41-24. (Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns (Sunday)

The Dolphins seem to have turned things around with the return of Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback. Since his return, the Fins have won three straight games and have solidified their chance to make a run at the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

After three straight games against inferior foes, Miami returns home to take on a Cleveland team who is waiting and waiting for the return of Deshaun Watson at quarterback from his suspension. Thankfully, that return won’t be taking place for another month.

Getty Images
1 October 2016: FIU running back Anthony Jones (2) evades Florida Atlantic defensive lineman Hunter Snyder (94) in the first half as the FIU Golden Panthers defeated the Florida Atlantic University Owls, 33-31, to win the 15th Annual Shula Bowl Game at FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FIU Panthers vs. FAU Owls (Saturday)

In what will be final edition of the Shula Bowl until the 2024 season (not a long wait, but still a wait), the Panthers and Owls meet for not just bragging rights among the rivals - but also a legit chance that the winner of this game could salvage any chance at being bowl eligible at the end of this season.

Getty Images
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Nesta Jade Silvera #1 of the Miami Hurricanes is separated from Jordan Williams #54 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami Hurricanes at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Saturday)

After what could be described as the most embarrassing loss of the season last week when the ‘Canes got blown out at home by rival Florida State, one has to ask: is there really anything left for Miami to play for? Just trying to get to six wins and maybe make it to a bowl game?

Getty Images
TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 26: Wide Receivere Tamorrion Terry #15 of the Florida State Seminoles attempt to make a catch in the end zone over Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu #23 of the Syracuse Orange during the game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on October 26, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Seminoles defeated the Orange 35 to 17. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

FSU Seminoles at Syracuse Orange (Saturday)

Ranked in the playoff poll for the first time since the 2016 season, the ‘Noles are bowl eligible and have a legit shot at getting another win this week. On the other side of the field is an Orange team who has questions at the quarterback position and is riding a three-game losing streak into this primetime showdown.

Getty Images
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 19: Bryan Edwards #89 of the South Carolina Gamecocks makes a catch against CJ Henderson #1 of the Florida Gators during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (Saturday)

After a convincing win last week on the road, the orange and blue are back in Gainesville for their home finale with a chance to get bowl eligible. On the other sideline with be a Gamecocks team who got its sixth win of the season last week and is looking for a second straight win over the Gators.

Other State Games

The UCF Knights are on the road for a ranked showdown with Tulane while the USF Bulls host SMU. The FAMU Rattlers are on the road at Alabama A&M while the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are at Alcorn State.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany while the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road at the Kansas City Chiefs.

