NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Spooky Scenarios for South Florida's Football Teams

In a world where anything can change at a moment’s notice, the South Florida football scene joined the party last weekend with the Miami Dolphins breaking their losing streak in primetime on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Meanwhile, the FIU Panthers have their best record through seven games since the 2019 season and could get to a .500 record this week.

The Miami Hurricanes? Well, not only did they lose a game in embarrassing fashion to a divisional opponent last weekend, but they may have also lost their starting quarterback for an extended period to an injury.

So, with the month of October coming to an end each of the three main teams who call South Florida home face must-win games for a variety of reasons.

Can the Dolphins keep the momentum going against a favorable portion of their schedule? Can FIU do something that hasn’t taken place since before the COVID pandemic? Can Miami overcome themselves to get back into contention to maybe…just maybe…make it to a bowl game this year?

We break down all the games with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Miami Hurricanes at Virginia Cavaliers (Saturday)

After a win the week before, the ‘Canes decided to follow that up last Saturday by arguably their worst loss of the season – a 24-point setback to a Duke team that Miami came into the game as a double-digit favorite against. On top of that, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke suffered an injury that could keep him out for several games as a result.

To say this game is a must-win for the Hurricanes would be an understatement. With games in November against rival FSU, defending ACC champs Pitt and currently No. 5 ranked Clemson, the ‘Canes can’t afford to lose another game if they want to be bowl eligible for the 10th straight season.

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions (Sunday)

The Fins got back on the winning side of the scoreboard last week with the return of Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. Now, Miami faces its own must-win situation with five straight games against teams who, at this point, have a losing record. The Dolphins have a tradition of playing down to competition (losing to Jacksonville in 2021, for example) so there is still room for concern.

FIU Panthers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (Friday)

With a win against one of the worst teams record wise in Conference USA, the Panthers would have a chance to have something for the first time since December 20, 2019: a record of .500 this far into the season. That’s right, a team who was taken to overtime by their FCS opponent in the opener could have come this far in less than two months.

Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs (Saturday in Jacksonville)

In the 1942 season, the Bulldogs got the biggest win in series history with a 75-0 victory over the Gators in the first time either team was ranked in the game. Georgia was the top ranked team, the same spot they are entering this year’s edition. While the game should be slightly closer, UF has a lot of work to do if they want to have a shot at the upset.

FSU Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Saturday)

For the Seminoles, a win over a team they haven’t beaten in the regular season since 2003 would be huge if they wanted to get back to being bowl eligible. Standing in the way of a fifth win is a Jackets team who was upset last weekend at home by the same Virginia team that the ‘Canes are facing this weekend.

Other State Games

The FAU Owls are at home against UAB on Saturday while the UCF Knights host Cincinnati. The USF Bulls are at Houston while the FAMU Rattlers host Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are at Prairie View.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned home Thursday and suffered a loss to the Baltimore Ravens while the Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing a “home” game in London on Sunday morning against the Denver Broncos.