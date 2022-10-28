NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Spooky Scenarios for South Florida's Football Teams

Sports

In a world where anything can change at a moment’s notice, the South Florida football scene joined the party last weekend with the Miami Dolphins breaking their losing streak in primetime on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Meanwhile, the FIU Panthers have their best record through seven games since the 2019 season and could get to a .500 record this week.

The Miami Hurricanes? Well, not only did they lose a game in embarrassing fashion to a divisional opponent last weekend, but they may have also lost their starting quarterback for an extended period to an injury.

So, with the month of October coming to an end each of the three main teams who call South Florida home face must-win games for a variety of reasons.

Can the Dolphins keep the momentum going against a favorable portion of their schedule? Can FIU do something that hasn’t taken place since before the COVID pandemic? Can Miami overcome themselves to get back into contention to maybe…just maybe…make it to a bowl game this year?

We break down all the games with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Getty Images
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Virginia Cavaliers center Olusegun Oluwatimi (55) blocks during a college football game against the Miami Hurricanes on September 30, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami Hurricanes at Virginia Cavaliers (Saturday)

Sports

After a win the week before, the ‘Canes decided to follow that up last Saturday by arguably their worst loss of the season – a 24-point setback to a Duke team that Miami came into the game as a double-digit favorite against. On top of that, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke suffered an injury that could keep him out for several games as a result.

To say this game is a must-win for the Hurricanes would be an understatement. With games in November against rival FSU, defending ACC champs Pitt and currently No. 5 ranked Clemson, the ‘Canes can’t afford to lose another game if they want to be bowl eligible for the 10th straight season.

Getty Images
MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 21: Albert Wilson #15 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions (Sunday)

The Fins got back on the winning side of the scoreboard last week with the return of Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. Now, Miami faces its own must-win situation with five straight games against teams who, at this point, have a losing record. The Dolphins have a tradition of playing down to competition (losing to Jacksonville in 2021, for example) so there is still room for concern.

Getty Images
22 October 2016: FIU running back Alex Gardner (1) attempts to evade Louisiana Tech defensive back DaMarion King (8) while returning a kickoff in the third quarter as the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defeated the FIU Golden Panthers, 44-24, at FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FIU Panthers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (Friday)

With a win against one of the worst teams record wise in Conference USA, the Panthers would have a chance to have something for the first time since December 20, 2019: a record of .500 this far into the season. That’s right, a team who was taken to overtime by their FCS opponent in the opener could have come this far in less than two months.

Getty Images
JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 02: A general view of the field of play during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs (Saturday in Jacksonville)

In the 1942 season, the Bulldogs got the biggest win in series history with a 75-0 victory over the Gators in the first time either team was ranked in the game. Georgia was the top ranked team, the same spot they are entering this year’s edition. While the game should be slightly closer, UF has a lot of work to do if they want to have a shot at the upset.

Getty Images
TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Wide Receiver Tamorrion Terry #5 of the Florida State Seminoles makes a catch over Safety Tariq Carpenter #2 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on September 12, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Seminoles 16 to 13. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

FSU Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Saturday)

For the Seminoles, a win over a team they haven’t beaten in the regular season since 2003 would be huge if they wanted to get back to being bowl eligible. Standing in the way of a fifth win is a Jackets team who was upset last weekend at home by the same Virginia team that the ‘Canes are facing this weekend.

Other State Games

The FAU Owls are at home against UAB on Saturday while the UCF Knights host Cincinnati. The USF Bulls are at Houston while the FAMU Rattlers host Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are at Prairie View.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned home Thursday and suffered a loss to the Baltimore Ravens while the Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing a “home” game in London on Sunday morning against the Denver Broncos.

This article tagged under:

NBC 6 SportsNFLMiami DolphinsCOLLEGE FOOTBALLmiami hurricanes
