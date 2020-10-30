NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Spooky Time for NFL First Start

This weekend marks a special time for a certain section of the South Florida community. No, it's not because it's the end of October and the first day of what seems to be the 267th month in 2020...and no, it's not the extra hour of sleep we get Sunday morning.

It's the time fans of the Miami Dolphins have been waiting for - it's Tua Tagovailoa time in South Florida!

That's right, the Fins made the decision that at 3-3 on the season...and sitting just a game and a half back in the AFC East...now is the perfect time to take the ball out of the hands of starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and put it into the left hand of the rookie first round pick from Alabama.

Some fans have been calling for it and everyone knew it was going to happen at some point. But I'm pretty sure they didn't think it was going to come against one of the top defenses in the NFC and maybe the best defensive players in the entire NFL.

With both the Miami Hurricanes and FIU Panthers taking the weekend off...well, FIU being asked to after COVID mayhem...we'll keep this quick as we break it all down with NBC 6's not-so-scientific ranking system.

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday)

The Dolphins are in a position that not a lot of people thought they would be in - a .500 team who could have a legit shot of winning their division with several more winnable games coming by the end of November. Thus, there is some question why you make the change at quarterback right now.

The move to Tagovailoa comes after a bye week following a shut out win over the rival Jets, a team they will see at the end of this month and who still might not have a win by then. After this week, Miami has three of their next four games against teams in the bottom half of their respective division.

So, it's the right time...right?

The problem comes this week when the Dolphins face a Rams team coming to down with a 5-2 record and a defense that includes a physical freak in DT Aaron Donald and star defensive back and former FSU standout Jalen Ramsey. Thus, 'Tua Time' could be a rude awakening for the most talked about quarterback in Miami since Dan Marino.

Other State Games

The No. 10 ranked Florida Gators are back in action after several weeks delay due to COVID issues with the team as they host Missouri. FAU is back at home for just the second time this season when they host Texas-San Antonio while St. Thomas is on the road when they take on Ave Maria.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road on Monday when Tom Brady and friends take their two game win streak into a matchup with the New York Giants.