NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Still Streaking After All These Games

The month of December has finally arrived - and while the world of college football is taking off for a few weeks in the Sunshine State, Florida’s longest tenured NFL team seems to have decided they don’t want 2021 to end after the regular season.

Entering this weekend, the Miami Dolphins are on a four-game win streak (which followed a seven-game losing streak, mind you) that could be extended just in time for the holiday season to maybe put a postseason appearance in their stockings.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Can the Fins extend their win streak against yet another opponent who seems to be living under .500 over the past few seasons? As always, we break it all down with NBC 6’s not-so-scientific system.

Getty Images

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants (Sunday)

Perhaps the best thing about last week’s win for the Dolphins was that it came over a Carolina Panthers team that was the best they faced over the recent win streak. Tua Tagovailoa looked like a decent quarterback, the rookies played like seasoned pros and the defense was at an All-Pro type level.

Now, the streak gets put on the line against a Giants team who has won three of their last five games (part of just four wins all season) that still isn’t sure if starting quarterback Daniel Jones is able to play. At this rate, one has to wonder if the only thing that can beat Miami is their own stupid mistakes.

Other State Games

Just three college football teams from Florida – the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators and UCF Knights – are waiting to find out which bowl game they will be playing in this postseason. All three teams should know by Sunday where they will be taking their talents to.

In the NFL, both Tampa Bay and Jacksonville are on the road when the Bucs face off with the Atlanta Falcons while the Jaguars travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams.