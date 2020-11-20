NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: The Good, The Bad and The Postponed

You wouldn't have guessed it when the season first started, but it would be hard to argue with the fact that the hottest teams in both the NFL and college football reside in the 305.

The Miami Dolphins, in part thanks to a complete effort from all sides of the ball, are on a five game winning streak and - with a favorable schedule to end November - could make things very interesting in the hunt for a AFC East title.

At the same time, the Miami Hurricanes have bounced back from their only loss to win four straight games - including comeback victories the last two contests - but now must sit out until December thanks to COVID issues that have depleted their roster for the time being.

As for the FIU Panthers...well...umm...at least they got back on the field last week?

Meanwhile, the men from Gainesville look to move a game closer to the SEC championship while my alma mater in Tallahassee hopes to avoid what could be an embarrassing weekend - and Miami-Dade's lone NAIA program playing a full season hopes to end on a high note.

Like we've done all season, we break it all down with NBC 6's not-so-scientific ranking system.

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos (Sunday)

Okay, I'll be the first person to admit it: I thought it was a mistake for the Dolphins to turn things over to rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa just six games into the season with a .500 record. What I didn't count on was the fact that, in addition to Tua playing pretty decent, the defense was going to play like the "Killer B's" of the 1980s for Miami.

Now, Miami has a chance to get win number six in a row against a Broncos team that has lost three of their last four games and may have to turn things over to their second string quarterback. Miami hopes to get just their second win in Denver since the 2003 season as well.

FIU Panthers at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (Saturday)

We've had some fun over the course of the season when it comes to the Panthers and everything from their canceled games to the pandemic to losing to a FCS team - but the bottom line is that FIU is in serious danger of not winning a single game in the 2020 season.

Their best chances comes this weekend on the road against a Hilltoppers team that comes into the game with a 3-6 record, but also got their second win in the last six games with a hard fought victory last weekend. A losing season for the Panthers could mean the end of the Butch Davis era at the school come season's end.

Other State Games

The No. 6 ranked Florida Gators hit the road for a noon game with the Vanderbilt Commodores while the FSU Seminoles also play at noon against the No. 4 ranked Clemson Tigers - which with the way my 'Noles have played this season means the game should be over by 12:30 p.m.

The FAU Owls are at home Friday night when they take on UMass while St. Thomas closes out their season at home against Webber needing a victory to finish with a winning season for the first time in program history.

In the NFL, the 1-8 Jacksonville Jaguars return home to face - yep, the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to primetime when they are back home this Monday night for a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.