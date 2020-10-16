NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Variety of Reasons Make for Must Win Time

If you're a fan of South Florida sports teams, last week was not the time to show your face. Between the Miami Marlins getting swept, the Miami Heat losing in the NBA Finals and the Miami Hurricanes getting beat down by college football's top ranked team, what good was there?

Well, if you're the Miami Dolphins, it might be the best time to be a fan in a long after the Fins destroyed what was - on paper - one of the top two teams in the NFL last season and are now one win away from having a .500 record for the first time in nearly two years.

While the Dolphins have a legit shot to do that against one of the worst teams to claim the word 'professional', the 'Canes will take the field a day before inside Hard Rock Stadium looking to avoid what has been the biggest problem in recent seasons: letting a big loss to a better team linger.

At the same time, FIU heads back on the road still looking for their first win of 2020 while Miami-Dade County's NAIA teams actually hope to play this week - all while a team just seven years removed from being national champs hopes to avoid something that hasn't happen in over 45 seasons.

Like we do each week, we break it all down with NBC 6's not-so-scientific ranking system.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Pitt Panthers (Saturday)

Is Miami a better team entering this game despite losing by 28 points on the road last weekend at Clemson? Of course. That's not even a question. The 'Canes come into this game as a double digit favorite against a Panthers team who has lost their last two games by a combined two points.

The problem for head coach Manny Diaz is that, in the past, a bad loss would snowball into a losing streak. It happened multiple times after losses to rival FSU earlier last decade. If the 'Canes can get that under control and not fall into that same trap, chances are there for a possible rematch with the Tigers in December.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (Sunday)

If you're the Dolphins, there is no reason not to be proud of the fact that Miami dominated last week's game against San Francisco from the kickoff - even if it means that start of the Tua Tagovailoa era will be delayed since quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick doesn't look ready to give up the keys just yet.

Now, the biggest problem comes in the fact that they are going to have to get hyped for a game against the winless Jets. Yes, it's a rival and that should do the trick - and it better since the Jets might be the worst NFL team in a long while to take the field and the fact their head coach, Adam Gase, still has a job is amazing.

FIU Panthers at Charlotte 49ers (Saturday)

Before the season started, I wrote that the Panthers couldn't afford to lose the close ball games since they would be breaking in new players at each playmaking position. Fast forward to two games in and FIU remains winless and coming off a heartbreaking loss last weekend to Middle Tennessee State.

The Panthers are going to get a win at some point this season - but with games coming up against conference power Marshall and rival FAU, the chances for a potential winning season are slipping fast and a loss here would all but kiss them goodbye.

Other State Games

The Florida Gators won't get to bounce back from their first loss of the season since their game against LSU was moved to December 12th after positive COVID tests. Meanwhile, the FSU Seminoles host North Carolina knowing another loss drops them to 1-4 on the season - which would be the worst start since 1975.

St. Thomas will be back at home for a showdown with conference foe Webber International while Florida Memorial is scheduled to travel up the Florida's Turnpike for a game with Warner.

In the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars return home for the first time since their week three loss to the Dolphins when they host the Detroit Lions. The game of the day Sunday takes place in Tampa when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.