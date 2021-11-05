Sports

NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Why The Wrong Kind of Streaks Are Taking Place

As always, we break it all down with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system

About three weeks ago, funerals were being scheduled for South Florida’s three major college and pro football teams amid losing streaks that had some fans wondering if they could be broken at all this season.

The Miami Hurricanes answered the call for change and have gone on a winning streak against ranked foes, leaving some wondering if the ‘Canes can – and yes, it’s mathematically possible – win out this season and make it back to the ACC Championship Game.

The Miami Dolphins and FIU Panthers? Well, both remain in those losing streaks that have some fans wondering if they will end before each decides it’s time to make changes to their rosters and their coaching staffs.

Can the ‘Canes keep their win streak going in the final month of the season against a foe they have struggled against recently? Can the Dolphins get a win against a team equally as bad as they have been this season? Can the Panthers beat someone…anyone…from the FBS level this season? As always, we break it all down with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 19: Mike Harley #3 of the Miami Hurricanes breaks a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Saturday)

So, let us just take a moment to recap the last month of the season for Miami: they lost two straight games by a combined five points to teams they should have beaten…only to turn around and win two games against ranked teams by a combined four points? Yeah, sounds about right.

Head coach Manny Diaz has saved his job for the rest of 2021 and now knows winning the last four games and at least one loss each by Virginia and Pitt sends them to Charlotte for the second time in program history. Standing in their way this weekend is a Jackets team who has beaten Miami in their last two meetings.

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans scrambles in the second quarter pursued by Robert Quinn #94 of the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium on October 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans (Sunday)

In the last week, the Dolphins have managed to do the following: lose their seventh straight game, not trade for a franchise quarterback who could maybe salvage the season and have their owner allegedly try to interfere in that player’s legal issues. Yeah, sounds about right.

With another game coming up next Thursday against a powerful Baltimore team at home, Miami knows this is its best chance at a victory to avoid the longest losing streak since losing the first 13 games of the 2007 season - a season that saw the franchise fire its head coach.

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 2: FIU linebacker Chris Whittaker (47) battles ODU offensive lineman Diego Cervantes (75) at the line in the fourth quarter as the FIU Golden Panthers faced the Old Dominion University Monarchs on November 2, 2019, at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FIU Panthers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (Saturday)

Yeah, we get it…the Panthers have not won a game against a FBS team since defeating Miami in the 2019 season. That being said, their last four games this season are all against teams ranked in the bottom of the Conference USA standings with FIU. So, they must get lucky at least once…right?

TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Wide Receiver Devin Carter #88 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack is tackled by Cornerback Stanford Samuels III #8 of the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on September 28, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Seminoles defeated the Wolfpack 31 to 13. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

FSU Seminoles vs. N.C. State Wolfpack (Saturday)

For the Seminoles, who lost last week after having a late fourth quarter lead against Clemson, becoming bowl eligible will be a task. The ‘Noles must win three of their final four games – a span that includes rivals Miami and Florida – just to avoid a fourth straight losing season. Can it start this week at home?

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 19: Bryan Edwards #89 of the South Carolina Gamecocks makes a catch against CJ Henderson #1 of the Florida Gators during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks (Saturday)

Yes, the Gators are a heavy favorite to get back over .500 on the season in this one. At the same time, they were also favored to beat Kentucky and LSU this season and we saw what happened there. A blowout loss against rival Georgia last week either will wake them up for the final month or be the nail in the coffin.

Other State Games

The FAU Owls are at home as they take on Marshall, who shut out FIU last weekend. The UCF Knights are at home against Tulane while the USF Bulls host a ranked Houston team. The FAMU Rattlers are on the road at Southern while the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats host Alcorn State.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the bye week while the Jacksonville Jaguars are at home against the Buffalo Bills.

