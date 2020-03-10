NBC 6 Welcomes Ruthie Polinsky as New Sports Anchor

The NBC 6 sports team welcomes their newest member as Ruthie Polinsky joins the station as the new sports anchor - covering the top stories and breaking news from across the area and hosting Sunday Sports Final.

Ruthie joins the NBC 6 sports team after spending three years as a sports anchor and reporter at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island.

“I am ecstatic to join the talented team at NBC6 – a station rich in history, and one that centers around the philosophy of connecting on a deeply personal level with the South Florida community," Polinsky said.

During her time in New England, Ruthie covered two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, a World Series championship with the Boston Red Sox, the Eastern Conference Finals with the Boston Celtics, and a Stanley Cup Final run with the Boston Bruins (in her hometown of St. Louis).

She also covered an NCAA Tournament trip with the Providence Friars and URI Rams.

Prior to her life in the Ocean State, Ruthie was the weekend sports anchor and reporter in Wichita Falls, Texas at KFDX, where she covered a variety of high school sports, but primarily high school football.

In Wichita Falls, Ruthie also covered the sports teams at Midwestern State, an NCAA Division II university, where she saw both football and men’s basketball win conference championships.

Ruthie was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. She returned to The Mitten State after high school and graduated from the University of Michigan in May of 2015 with a dual degree in communications and drama.

During college, Ruthie returned home to St. Louis during her summers, spending three years working for the St. Louis Cardinals as a member of “Team Fredbird” and an in-stadium host. Ruthie was a part of the Cardinals organization when they won the 2013 National League Championship Series.

“It is an honor to work in a legendary sports broadcasting department built on the shoulders of the first female sports reporter in the United States," she added. "I aspire to build upon Jane Chastain’s legacy of always being prepared, fearless, and strong.”