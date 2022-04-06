NBC Sports, MLB Partner for Exclusive Sunday Morning Games on Peacock

NBC Sports, MLB partner for exclusive Sunday games on Peacock originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports and MLB are broadcasting partners once again.

Starting on May 8, one live game each Sunday will be streamed exclusively on Peacock. The first six weeks will featured a first pitch at 11:30 a.m. ET, while the final 12 weeks will begin at noon ET. NBC Sports will produce the broadcast, with pregame and postgame shows on Peacock.

NBC and MLB have a longstanding relationship taking back to 1947, when NBC first broadcasted the World Series. The network has televised 39 World Series, more than any other company. MLB announced the news with a nostalgic video:

Back like it never left. We're returning to the NBC family!



Sunday morning baseball is here, and it’ll be exclusively on @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/czxjud32ic — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2022

“We are excited to announce this multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball, which will exclusively offer Peacock subscribers a premium property in a unique time slot for the sport, while continuing NBC Sports’ rich baseball history,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman of NBC Sports, in a press release.

The Sunday morning baseball will begin when the Chicago White Sox visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 8. Here's the full schedule for Peacock's 2022 Sunday games: