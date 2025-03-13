March Madness

Duke's Cooper Flagg exits ACC Tournament game with ankle injury

The potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft left the quarterfinal contest and was later shown in a wheelchair.

By Steve Reed | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Duke star Cooper Flagg left Thursday’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal game with a left ankle injury and had to be helped to the locker room.

The top-ranked Blue Devils were trailing by 26-17 late in the first half when Flagg went up for a rebound and crashed to the floor after he appeared to have his left foot land on the foot of Georgia Tech’s Darrion Sutton. He hobbled back to the bench in clear distress, then bent over with his hands on the seats and pounded a chair with his right fist.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

After sitting on the bench for a few minutes, Flagg got up and put his arms around two teammates and was taken to the locker room for observation. He was later shown in a wheelchair in the bowels of the Spectrum Center, possibly being taken for X-rays. The team listed him as doubtful to return to the game.

Duke entered the game 28-3 but got off to a rough start missing its first 13 3-point shots to fall behind 14 to the unranked Yellow Jackets. The Blue Devils also lost Maliq Brown to a shoulder injury, with the team ruling him out.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Duke clawed back to within five at the break.

March Madness Mar 11

Who's going dancing? These teams have already qualified for 2025 March Madness

March Madness 17 hours ago

How to watch the 2025 March Madness bracket reveals on Selection Sunday

March Madness Mar 10

2025 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament: How to watch, key players, more

Flagg was named the ACC player and newcomer of the year on Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Duke was projected as the likely No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament coming into the game after taking over the top spot in the rankings this week. The Blue Devils had won eight straight games before the ACC Tournament.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

March Madness
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us