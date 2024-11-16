NCAA basketball

Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo's son, commits to play basketball at dad's alma mater

Kiyan Anthony's final three schools were Auburn, Syracuse and USC.

By Eric Mullin

Kiyan Anthony is following in his father's footsteps.

Anthony, the son of Syracuse and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, will play college basketball at his father's alma mater, announcing his commitment to the Orange on Friday.

Kiyan made the announcement on the "7PM in Brooklyn" show alongside his mother, La La Anthony, and Carmelo.

Kiyan's final three schools were Auburn, Syracuse and USC, but he ultimately decided to go where his father's No. 15 is retired.

Carmelo played one season with Syracuse in 2002-03, leading the Orange to their first and only NCAA championship. He was then the No. 3 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, racking up 10 All-Star appearances and the 10th-most points in league history over a 19-year pro career.

Kiyan is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound shooting guard for Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York. A four-star prospect, he's rated as the No. 6 shooting guard and the No. 32 player overall in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's also the No. 1 recruit in the state of New York.

Syracuse, which last made the NCAA Tournament in 2021, boasts the fifth-ranked recruiting class for 2025, according to 247Sports.

