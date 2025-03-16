March Madness men's tournament: Bracket, locations, start times, TV info

Let the madness begin!

The bracket for the men's 2025 NCAA Tournament was announced Sunday, unveiling the 68 teams that secured a spot in the March Madness competition.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Earning the four top seeds on Selection Sunday were Auburn, Florida, Duke and Houston.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Auburn, which lost to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament semifinal on Saturday, took the top seed in the South Region and will play the First Four winner of Alabama St. and Saint Francis.

Florida, the SEC champions, takes the top spot in the West Region and will play No. 16 Norfolk St.

Duke, which is expected to have Cooper Flag back after the star forward missed the Blue Devils' ACC semifinal and final victories with an ankle injury, will play the First Four winner of American and Mount St. Mary's in the East Region.

Houston, the Big 12 Tournament champions who were also a top-seed last year when they lost to Duke in the Elite Eight, will play No. 16 SIU Edwardsville in its NCAA Tournament debut.

Elsewhere, back-to-back champion UConn, which is looking to become the first team to three-peat in the men's NCAA Tournament since UCLA in the 1970s, enters as a No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 Oklahoma in the first round.

Some quality bubble teams did not make the field — which features 31 automatic bids from conference tournaments. The first four teams out of the tournament were West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio St. and Boise St.

The SEC had 14 teams qualify, setting an NCAA Tournament record.

The action begins with the First Four matchups on Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of Dayton's UD Arena.

The 32 first-round games will then be played on Thursday and Friday. Games for the first and second round of the men's tournament will be played at University of Kentucky; Providence College; University of Washington; Wichita State University; Rocket Arena in Cleveland; Ball Arena in Denver; Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee; Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C.

What are the matchups for March Madness 2025?

Here are the matchups for the first round of the men's 2025 NCAA Tournament:

EAST REGION

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 American/Mount St. Mary's

No. 8 Mississippi St. vs. No. 9 Baylor

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Liberty

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Akron

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 VCU

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Montana

No. 7 Saint Mary's vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Robert Morris

SOUTH REGION

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 16 Alabama St./Saint Francis

No. 8 Louisville vs. No. 9 Creighton

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego

No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Yale

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 San Diego St./North Carolina

No. 3 Iowa St. vs. No. 14 Lipscomb

No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 New Mexico

No. 2 Michigan St. vs. No. 15 Bryant

MIDWEST REGION

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 SIU Edwardsville

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Georgia

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 McNeese

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point

No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Texas/Xavier

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Troy

No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Utah St.

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Wofford

WEST REGION

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Norfolk St.

No. 8 UConn vs. No. 9 Oklahoma

No. 5 Memphis vs. No. 12 Colorado St.

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon

No. 6 Missouri vs. No. 11 Drake

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 UNCW

No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Arkansas

No. 2 St. John's vs. No. 15 Omaha

When does March Madness start?

The men's NCAA Tournament begins with the First Four on Tuesday, March 18-19 at the University of Dayton's UD Arena.

What is the March Madness schedule?

Here is the full schedule for the men's 2025 NCAA Tournament:

First Four: March 18-19

First round: March 20-21

Second round: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Championship game: April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas