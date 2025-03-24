March Madness Sweet 16: Matchups, schedule and how to watch

Tickets to the Sweet 16 have been punched.

The third round of the NCAA Tournament is set to begin, with what was once 68 teams having been reduced to just 16 that are left dancing.

That includes all four No. 1 seeds, with each surviving the second round that concluded Sunday. The tournament is guaranteed to have a new national champion with No. 8 UConn having lost to Florida in the second round, ending their bid for a historic three-peat.

Only one double-digit seed so far has secured a spot in the Sweet 16, with No. 10 Arkansas looking to continue their Cinderella story.

Which top team will fall first? Which underdog will advance next? Here's how to watch the Sweet 16.

What teams are left in men's March Madness?

Here's a full look at the teams who have already advanced to the Sweet 16. The second-round concludes Sunday night with No. 2 Michigan St. vs. No. 10 New Mexico and No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 Oregon.

No. 1 Auburn

No. 1 Florida

No. 1 Duke

No. 1 Houston

No. 2 Alabama

No. 2 Tennessee

No. 3 Kentucky

No. 3 Texas Tech

No. 4 Maryland

No. 4 Purdue

No. 5 Michigan

No. 6 BYU

No. 6 Ole Miss

No. 10 Arkansas

What's the updated men's March Madness bracket?

Here's the Sweet 16 bracket:

South Region

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 5 Michigan

No. 2 Michigan St./No. 10 New Mexico vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

West Region

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Maryland

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Arkansas

East Region

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Arizona/No. 5 Oregon

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 6 BYU

Midwest Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Purdue

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Kentucky

What's the March Madness schedule for the Sweet 16?

The Sweet 16 will be played Thursday, March 27 to Friday, March 28. Games will be broadcasted on CBS, TBS and truTV and streamed on March Madness Live.

Thursday

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Maryland

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Arizona/No. 5 Oregon

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 6 BYU

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Arkansas

Friday

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Purdue

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 5 Michigan

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Kentucky

No. 2 Michigan St./No. 10 New Mexico vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

What are the men's Sweet 16 locations?

There are the four host sites for the Sweet 16:

East Regional: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

West Regional: Chase Center in San Francisco

South Regional: State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Midwest Regional: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

When is the Elite Eight?

The Elite Eight will be played on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30.