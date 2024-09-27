College Football

Appalachian State cancels football game against Liberty after Helene causes flooding

The game was originally slated for Saturday but will not be rescheduled

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Appalachian State's home football game against Liberty in Boone, North Carolina, scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of the impacts of severe weather on the area from Tropical Storm Helene, the school announced Friday.

Heavy rains in the North Carolina mountains brought flooding to Boone and the town was placed under a state of emergency Thursday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The nonconference game was scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff and will not be rescheduled, the school said.

App State also canceled a home field hockey game against Bellarmine that was slated for Friday.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The storm made landfall late Thursday in a sparsely populated region of Florida with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph). But the damage extended hundreds of miles to the north.

Elsewhere, the Nashville Predators postponed their home preseason NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning scheduled for Friday night because of severe weather. The game was rescheduled for Oct. 7.

MLB Sep 25

How will Hurricane Helene affect MLB games? What to know

Hurricane season 12 hours ago

At least 42 dead as Helene lashes the South with wind, rain and historic flooding

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

College Football
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us