Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, posts coach's email about book promotion

Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old who drew national attention Sunday after CBS aired an awkward interview with her boyfriend, 73-year-old former NFL coach Bill Belichick, added another layer of intrigue to the relationship on Tuesday with a post on Instagram.

Hudson posted what appeared to be a screenshot of an email sent by Belichick on April 10. In the email, Belichick expresses frustration with the media tour accompanying the release of his memoir, “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football,” and takes issue with an unspecified news article that highlighted a professional mistake he mentions in the book.

“I don’t think this is fantastic, but it probably will hype the book, which is clearly the ongoing theme here,” Belichick wrote. “This is about what I expected from the media.”

“This book is about how I did my job, and lessons from my 50 years in and around the NFL — not a bathroom book that highlights my mistakes,” Belichick added. “I hope we can get on the same page in promoting the book authentically.”

Belichick's email does not specify the professional mistake or the news publication that highlighted it in coverage of his book.

In a seven-word caption accompanying the post, Hudson said: “Full statement to be released later today.” She has more than 91,000 followers on Instagram, where she describes herself as the daughter of a Maine fisherman and a former college cheerleader.

Belichick’s book tour evidently included the interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” that aired on Sunday. In the interview, CBS News journalist Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick how he met Hudson. Hudson, seated off-camera, immediately interjected: “We’re not talking about this.”

Dokoupil replied: “No?”

“No,” Hudson said.

The interview quickly went viral online, driving speculation about the origins of the relationship and the nature of Hudson’s role in Belichick’s professional life. In a voiceover track, Dokoupil told viewers that “Jordan was a constant presence during our interview.” He quoted Belichick describing Hudson in his memoir as his “idea mill and creative muse.”

Dokoupil also asked Belichick about photos of the couple on Instagram, including a post from October featuring the coach in fisherman’s gear and Hudson dressed like a mermaid. In response, the famously taciturn Belichick said: “I’m on some of those social media platforms, but I honestly don’t follow them.”

CBS News did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

NBC Sports has reported that Hudson has “a very active role” in Belichick’s professional life and is “exerting a very high degree of influence.”

Belichick is best known for leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships. He left the NFL after the 2023 season and, late last year, signed a deal to coach the football team at the University of North Carolina. NBC News has reached out to a spokesman for UNC team.

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was introduced as the new head coach of the University of North Carolina football team on Thursday.

