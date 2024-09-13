Massachusetts man arrested after driving onto University of Colorado football field

A Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly took part in a series of hit-and-runs and drove his pickup truck onto the University of Colorado's football field.

Police in Boulder, Colorado, say they received a call at around 6:45 p.m. local time on Thursday about several hit-and-run crashes involving the same blue pickup. Witnesses said that the driver had also struck several trees and nearly struck a person before fleeing, according to Boulder Police.

Boulder Police says it attempted to stop the driver on Stadium Drive on the University of Colorado campus before he eluded officers and rammed into the gate at Folsom Field. University of Colorado police alerted students about a "heavy police presence" at Folsom Field at 7:23 p.m. local time.

CU EMERGENCY ALERT: Heavy police presence at Folsom Field. Avoid the area. — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) September 13, 2024

After some negotiation with police, the driver got out of the pickup and surrendered to police, Boulder Police said.

The man has been identified as Karl E. Haglund, 48, of Massachusetts. Haglund was booked into the Boulder County jail on charges of criminal attempt vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, vehicular eluding, leaving the scene of a crash after damage (three counts), failure to obey a traffic control device, driving without insurance, criminal mischief $100K-$150K, obstruction of a peace officer and trespassing.

Boulder Police said its investigation is ongoing.