Manischewitz to sponsor first Jewish quarterback in BYU history

Brigham Young University's Jake Retzlaff, the first Jewish quarterback in program history, has signed an NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) sponsorship with the kosher food company Manischewitz, both announced Thursday.

Retzlaff, who has adopted the nickname “BYJew,” is one of only three Jewish students at the Latter-day Saints university.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A junior who was named the starter before the season, Retzlaff has led the Cougars to a 10-2 record and a No. 18 ranking in the country. He has thrown for 2,796 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Manischewitz, which was founded in 1888, makes kosher products, including matzo, macaroons and wine.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

We are proud to announce a collab that everyone saw coming:@jretz11 (AKA: BYJew) & Manischewitz!

Jake made history this year as the first Jewish quarterback at Brigham Young University. The world’s most famous Jewish brand, is thrilled to be sponsoring him on his journey! pic.twitter.com/lcUJA5eeRT — Manischewitz (@ManischewitzCo) December 4, 2024

Retzlaff said the iconic Jewish brand “has always been part of my life.”

“I grew up with matzo with peanut butter as my favorite snack, and every Passover, my family and I made matzo pizza together,” he said in a news release. “At Chanukah time our tradition was making potato latkes. Now, at BYU, I’m able to share these traditions with my teammates. This partnership is about more than football — it’s about creating connections and celebrating Jewish pride in ways I never expected.”

In a viral video announcing the partnership, Retzlaff does football drills with a box of matzo.

Manischewitz said it will produce limited-edition Jake Retzlaff Matzo Boxes to “celebrate the intersection of athletic achievement and cultural heritage.” Retzlaff will also share his story and connection to Manischewitz in video content on social media.

Jake Retzlaff has thrown for 2,796 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“We are so proud to welcome Jake officially into the Manischewitz family this holiday season,” said Shani Seidman, chief marketing officer of Kayco, the parent company of Manischewitz. “He is such an inspiration, and we are honored to support his exciting football career and dream. This partnership represents everything the brand aspires to be—celebrating our heritage and bringing awareness to Jewish food and excellence.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: