Michael Vick hired as head coach at Norfolk State: Reports

Michael Vick, one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in NFL history, will become the next head coach at Norfolk State University, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

He will take over for Dawson Odums, who was fired on Nov. 26 after a 15-31 record in four seasons. Vick, 44, has no formal coaching experience but he told The Virginian-Pilot this week, "I know how to lead and I know what it takes." He has been an NFL analyst for Fox Sports since 2017.

A Newport News, Virginia, native, Vick starred at Virginia Tech and led the Hokies to the BCS National Championship Game in 2000, losing to Florida State. He finished sixth for the Heisman Trophy that year and was drafted No. 1 overall in 2001 by the Atlanta Falcons.

Vick played 13 NFL seasons, including six with the Falcons and five with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was named a Pro Bowler four times and threw for 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns in his career. But while he was a top-tier passer, Vick was most known for his ability to run.

His 6,109 yards is No. 1 in NFL history, and he ranks No. 8 in touchdowns with 36 on the ground. In 2008 he became the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. Vick is recognized as helping revolutionize the position and has been cited numerous times for inspiring dual-threat quarterbacks in recent years.

Vick's stardom took a major hit in 2007 when he pleaded guilty to his involvement in a dog fighting ring. He was released by the Falcons and spent 21 months in federal prison. After serving his sentence, the Eagles signed him in 2009. The following season he led Philadelphia to a division title and earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

He officially retired in 2016.

Vick will be the latest former NFL star to become a head coach at an historically Black college or university. Deion Sanders spent two years at Jackson State, compiling a 27-6 record, before leaving for Colorado in 2022. Eddie George just completed his fourth season at Tennessee State and led the Tigers to the FCS postseason.

