Fan-favorite flavor revealed as Pop-Tarts Bowl's third mascot that will return to shelves

TODAY exclusively announced on Dec. 4 that the Frosted Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts flavor will serve as the third mascot at this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl, giving it an opportunity to win the role of edible mascot at the annual college football bowl game.

“Appearing as an Edible Mascot alongside Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae and Frosted Wild Berry, Frosted Cinnamon Roll will compete to achieve the ultimate pastry dream of being eaten by the winning team,” the company said in a press release.

In addition to the mascot news, Frosted Cinnamon Roll will be available in stores to buy as it returns to shelves over the next few weeks. The flavor can also be purchased on the Pop-Tarts online shop.

Cinnamon Roll (right) will be in for the fight of its life against Hot Fudge Sundae (left) and Wild Berry (right). (pop-tarts)

“We’re always listening to our fans and are very happy to deliver one thing they’re truly hungry for: the return of Frosted Cinnamon Roll,” said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing for Pop-Tarts.

“We know Pop-Tarts fans love to debate our flavors and were blown away by the level of engagement and speculation over the last two weeks, including correct guesses for Frosted Cinnamon Roll," she continued. "To everyone who has flooded our comments and customer service to bring back this fan-favorite flavor, we’re proud to say, in the words of Frosted Strawberry, ‘Dreams really do come true’.”

The Pop-Tarts Bowl may feature some drama on the field, but the question of which flavor will be eaten may be the most compelling storyline. (pop-tarts)

The MVP of the Pop-Tarts Bowl will get to choose which flavor will be eaten by the winning team.

Last year’s game was the debut of the edible mascot, with the Kansas State Wildcats chowing down on Strawberry after their 28-19 victory over the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl will air live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

