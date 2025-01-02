The Cotton Bowl matchup is officially set.

After their respective wins in the Peach Bowl and Rose Bowl, Texas and Ohio State will face off in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

It won't be the first time these two powerhouse programs will battle, but there isn't a ton of history between the Longhorns and Buckeyes.

Here's a look at all the times that Texas and Ohio State have faced off:

Sept. 10, 2005: Texas 25, Ohio State 22

The first ever matchup between Texas and Ohio State was played at the Horseshoe in 2005.

The fourth-ranked Buckeyes led 22-16 over the second-ranked Longhorns heading into the fourth quarter. Vince Young gave Texas the lead in the final minutes with a touchdown pass to Limas Sweed, and the Texas defense added a safety to secure a 25-22 win.

Young went on to lead the Longhorns to an unforgettable Rose Bowl win over No. 1 USC, giving the program its fourth -- and most recent -- national championship.

Sept. 9, 2006: Ohio State 24, Texas 7

Ohio State got some revenge in Austin, Texas, in 2006.

The No. 1 Buckeyes won the second leg of a home-and-home with the No. 2 Longhorns by earning a 24-7 victory at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium early in the 2006 season. Quarterback Troy Smith tossed two touchdown passes in the first half, running back Antonio Pittman ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Buckeyes' defense suffocated Colt McCoy and the Longhorns' offense.

Smith earned the Heisman Trophy that season before the Buckeyes got walloped by Florida in the BCS National Championship Game.

Jan. 5, 2009: Texas 24, Ohio State 21

Texas just missed out on the national championship game in the 2008 season and instead earned a 24-21 win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

The No. 10 Buckeyes trailed 17-6 entering the fourth quarter before rattling off 15 straight points to take the lead with two minutes left in regulation. McCoy proceeded to take No. 3 Texas down the field and capped off a game-winning drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Quan Cosby.

This year's Cotton Bowl will join the 2009 Fiesta Bowl as the only postseason matchups between Texas and Ohio State.