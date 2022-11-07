Sports

MLS

Neville Gets Contract Extension With Inter Miami After Playoff Berth

Miami finished sixth among 14 teams in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 14 losses and six draws

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Phil Neville was given a contract extension Monday as coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Miami finished sixth among 14 teams in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 14 losses and six draws. It lost to New York City 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

Neville was hired before the 2021 season after three years coaching England’s women’s national team. Miami missed the playoffs in his first season after finishing with 12 wins, 17 losses and five draws.

The 45-year-old made 59 appearances for England from 1996-2007 and played for Manchester United (1994-2005) and Everton (2005-13).

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSInter Miamiphil neville
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us