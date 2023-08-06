New faces in town: Miami Dolphins prepare to face Atlanta Falcons in practice before preseason opener

Throughout these practice sessions, both the Miami Dolphins players and head coach Mike McDaniel have learned valuable lessons that will help them to be at the top of their game for this upcoming week.

Next week is no regular practice week - as the Atlanta Falcons are coming down to the 305 to train with the Dolphins. Joint training will be conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, with a preseason game on Friday to end the week.

“The main part is that we’re there to work together, to orchestrate a high-octane football practice. And it’s a great chance for a lot of guys to compete against people that have different skill sets, sizes, and statures. As well, as some young guys, you get to play in front of another organization,” McDaniel said.

This type of training can get the players ready for all types of game-like situations, where they can practice working together as a team and dominate the field.

Two teams, two group of players, two different styles of coaching together on one field.

“Typically, you’re working with another coaching staff, so you have be mindful of their progression, how they approach things and how many reps they do, and you just have a working relationship” McDaniel said.

Both McDaniel and Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith have similar coaching styles.

“Smith is a great guy who kind of tailors his practices similar to ours. So, besides the back handspring competition, no there’s nothing different.” McDaniel said

It will be interesting for the other team to see how each other practice, yet extremely beneficial for both sides to learn and grow together.

Saturday at practice, the Dolphins defense had a good day. Defensive back Noah Igbinoghene agreed, yet reminded everyone that not every day is perfect, there are good days and bad ones and what’s important is to keep working hard.

“We’re looking forward to that as well and getting better as we face them next week.” Igbinoghene said.