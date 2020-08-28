Miami Dolphins

Complete coverage of the two-time Super Bowl champs
NFL

New York Jets Acquire RB From Miami Dolphins for 7th-Round Pick

The trade between the AFC East rivals on Thursday reunites Kalen Ballage with coach Adam Gase, who was in charge in Miami when the Dolphins drafted him

By Dennis Waszak Jr.

Getty Images

The New York Jets have acquired running back Kalen Ballage from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2021.

The trade between the AFC East rivals on Thursday reunites Ballage with coach Adam Gase, who was in charge in Miami when the Dolphins drafted him in the fourth round out of Arizona State.

The Jets also activated cornerback Bryce Hall from the COVID-19 list and waived running back Pete Guerriero.

Sports

MLB 6 mins ago

New York Mets, Miami Marlins Walk Off Field in Social Injustice Protest

NBA 1 hour ago

Analysis: the NBA Restart Is About to Restart, With Purpose

The 24-year-old Ballage joins a backfield in New York that includes Le'Veon Bell, Frank Gore, Josh Adams and fourth-round pick La'Mical Perine.

Ballage's spot on Miami's roster was uncertain and he reportedly was likely to be released. Instead of potentially trying to acquire him through waivers, the Jets made the deal with the Dolphins to assure themselves of adding him.

Ballage has outstanding speed and is powerfully built at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds. After a solid college career, Gase and the Dolphins added him to their ground game and the rookie showed promise in limited action.

He ran for 191 yards on 36 carries — a 5.3 yard average — and a touchdown, along with nine catches for 56 yards. But he struggled in his second season after Gase went to the Jets, averaging only 1.8 yards per carry while finishing with 135 yards on 74 attempts.

Ballage's average was the worst by a running back with at least 70 carries since Phil Sarboe had a 1.2-yard average for two teams in 1936. Ballage spent the last four weeks last season on injured reserve after hurting his left leg.

Hall was a fifth-round pick out of Virginia whose stock in the draft likely fell because of a season-ending ankle injury. He had been on the Jets' COVID-19 list since camp began two weeks ago.

Guerriero was signed by New York on Tuesday, but was cut after just two practices. He left Monmouth following his junior year after leading the Football Championship Subdivision in rushing in 2019.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLMiami DolphinsNew York Jets
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us