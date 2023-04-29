Sports

Here Are the Best Available Players on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday

By Eric Mullin

USA TODAY Sports/Getty Images

Here are the best available players on Day 3 of NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Stefon Diggs. Jason Kelce. George Kittle.

Those are just a few active players who went from late-round draft selection to NFL star. Diggs and Kittle didn't get picked until the fifth round, while Kelce lasted all the way until Round 6.

All 32 teams will be hoping to strike the same kind of gold when the 2023 NFL Draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday. A total of 157 picks will be made over the final four rounds.

So who will be this year's late-round steals? Here's a position-by-position breakdown of some of the best players still on the board entering the fourth round, according to ESPN and NFL.com:

Quarterback

  • Stetson Bennett, Georgia
  • Max Duggan, TCU
  • Jake Haener, Fresno State
  • Jaren Hall, BYU
  • Tanner McKee, Stanford
  • Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
  • Clayton Tune, Houston

Running back

  • Israel Abanikanda, Pitt
  • Chase Brown, Illinois
  • Zach Evans, Mississippi
  • Eric Gray, Oklahoma
  • Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
  • Roschon Johnson, Texas
  • DeWayne McBride, UAB
  • Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Wide receiver

  • Elijah Higgins, Stanford
  • Antoine Green, UNC
  • Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
  • Parker Washington, Penn State
  • Charlie Jones, Purdue
  • Trey Palmer, Nebraska
  • A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
  • Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Tight end

  • Davis Allen, Clemson
  • Payne Durham, Purdue
  • Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
  • Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
  • Will Mallory, Miami
  • Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest
  • Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Offensive tackle

  • Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
  • Joey Fisher, Shepherd
  • Blake Freeland, BYU
  • Ryan Hayes, Michigan
  • Dawand Jones, Ohio State
  • Warren McClendon, Georgia
  • Carter Warren, Pitt

Offensive guard

  • Anthony Bradford, LSU
  • Nick Broeker, Mississippi
  • McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga
  • Braeden Daniels, Utah
  • Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
  • Andrew Vorhees, USC
  • Chandler Zavala, NC State

Center

  • Alan Ali, TCU
  • Jake Andrews, Troy
  • Alex Forsyth, Oregon
  • Corey Luciano, Washington
  • Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
  • Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
  • Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Defensive tackle

  • Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
  • Keondre Coburn, Texas
  • DJ Dale, Alabama
  • Scott Matlock, Boise State
  • Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma
  • Jaquelin Roy, LSU
  • Cameron Young, Mississippi State

Defensive end

  • Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
  • K.J. Henry, Clemson
  • Dylan Horton, TCU
  • Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State
  • Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
  • Mike Morris, Michigan
  • Moro Ojomo, Texas

EDGE

  • Yasir Abdullah, Louisville
  • Andre Carter II, Army
  • Nick Hampton, App State
  • Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
  • Lonnie Phelps, Kansas
  • Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
  • Tavius Robinson, Mississippi

Linebacker

  • SirVocea Dennis, Pitt
  • Ventrell Miller, Florida
  • Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
  • Owen Pappoe, Auburn
  • Noah Sewell, Oregon
  • Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
  • Dee Winters, TCU

Cornerback

  • Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
  • Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
  • Clark Phillips III, Utah
  • Kelee Ringo, Georgia
  • Darius Rush, South Carolina
  • Terell Smith, Minnesota
  • Cory Trice, Purdue

Safety

  • Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
  • Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State
  • Jammie Robinson, Florida State
  • Daniel Scott, Cal
  • JL Skinner, Boise State
  • Christopher Smith, Georgia
  • Jay Ward, LSU

Kicker

  • Anders Carlson, Auburn
  • Christopher Dunn, NC State
  • Jack Podlesny, Georgia
  • B.T. Potter, Clemson
  • Chad Ryland, Maryland

Punter

  • Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
  • Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
  • Adam Korsak, Rutgers
  • Brad Robbins, Michigan
  • Michael Turk, Oklahoma
