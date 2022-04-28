NFL Draft Suit Tracker: See 2022's Eye-Catching Looks

See eye-catching looks from 2022's NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL draft is in full swing, and this year's most talented prospects are ready to cross that stage and head into their professional football careers.

The draft is set in Las Vegas for the very first time, and it's the perfect place for the country's top football stars to don their best looks on the infamous Las Vegas Strip near the historic Bellagio fountains.

The draft has always been home to eye-popping looks over the years. Philadelphia's DeVonta Smith was recently chosen as the draft-day outfit champion. The No. 10 pick in last year’s draft faced off against Hall of Famer Deion Sanders in the final round and pulled off a 54% to 46% win and this year’s newest looks will be coming after his crown.

Follow along as we track this year's best looks after each round:

Round 1

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Gardner took the carpet dripping in a light blue suit that matched the blue Vegas skies, but eyes were immediately drawn to his custom "sauce" piece that laid on around his neck. The chain was accompanied by a diamond bottle of sauce, one that he claims is all purpose because, according to the University of Cincinnati cornerback, "you can never have too much sauce."

Gardner was sure to remind us that his "saucey" play on the field matches his "saucey" fits.

Malik Willis

Willis looked very sharp in a corduroy black suit and a white shirt, but his shoe choice took the cake as he walked across the carpet in a jeweled and spiky pair of silver sneakers.

Ikem Ekwonu

Ekwonu took to the carpet wearing a white floral patterned suit that incorporated the Nigerian flag in the lapel.

The NC State University star also dripped in a custom piece that read "ickey," - his nickname - and "704" that represents his hometown of Charlotte, N.C.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Jordan Davis

Jermaine Johnson

Johnson shined on the 2022 NFL Draft carpet in a satin suit and a pair of velvet shoes.

The 23-year-old defensive lineman was sure to accessorize his draft-day outfit with some dazzling diamond pieces.

Jameson Williams

Williams' NFL draft day fit was on the "money" as he donned a bright red suit that was accompanied by a shiny diamond piece that included a dollar sign.