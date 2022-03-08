Sports

NFL Free Agency

NFL Franchise Tag: These Players Were Tagged Before the Deadline

By Logan Reardon

The franchise tag deadline has officially passed as of 4 p.m. ET on March 8, and plenty of big-name players are now off the market.

Even though the tag window opened two weeks ago, nobody made a move until the Browns tagged tight end David Njoku on Monday. That began a flurry of tag-related moves leading up to the Tuesday deadline.

Tagged players and their team have until July 15 to work out a multi-year contract. If no extension is signed by then, the player will work on the one-year deal for the 2022 season. Players can also be traded after being tagged.

Here’s a look at all the players tagged prior to Tuesday’s deadline, and the salary they will receive in 2022 if a long-term deal isn’t reached before July 15:

  • WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: $18.419 million
  • WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $18.419 million
  • TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns: $10.931 million
  • TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins: $10.931 million
  • TE Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys: $10.931 million
  • OT Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs: $16.662 million
  • OT Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars: $16.662 million
  • S Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals: $12.911 million

Several notable players did not receive the franchise tag and will hit the open market when free agency opens next week:

  • WR Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears
  • OT Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints
  • DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins
  • OLB Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans
  • OLB Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
  • CB J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots
  • CB Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • S Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
  • S Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints
