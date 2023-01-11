NFLPA reveals first ever Players’ All-Pro Team for 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Who do NFL players think are the best in the game? We now have an answer.

The NFLPA revealed the inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team for the 2022 season on Wednesday. The 29 players honored were voted on by only their peers.

The Chiefs and 49ers were tied for the most selections at four apiece. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, interior defensive lineman Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend made it from Kansas City, while fullback Kyle Juszczyk, left tackle Trent Williams, edge rusher Nick Bosa and off-ball linebacker Fred Warner made it from San Francisco.

Here’s a look at the full team:

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Running back: Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)

Wide receiver: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders)

Tight end: Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

Left tackle: Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers)

Left guard: Joel Bitonio (Cleveland Browns)

Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles)

Right guard: Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys)

Right tackle: Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles)

Edge rusher: Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers), Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

Interior defensive lineman: Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams)

Nose tackle: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)

Off-ball linebacker: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravnes)

Cornerback: Pat Surtain II (Denver Broncos), Darius Slay (Philadelphia Eagles)

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Strong safety: Derwin James Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers)

Kick returner: Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons)

Punt returner: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys)

Core teamer: Jeremy Reaves (Washington Commanders), Justin Hardee (New York Jets)

Kicker: Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks)

Punter: Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs)

Long snapper: Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans)

All active players who did not miss five or more games as of Week 15 were eligible to cast a ballot. They were not allowed to vote for themselves or their teammates.

Players also only voted on their respective position group and the positions they line up against. So, for example, centers voted on center, nose tackle, interior defensive lineman and off-ball linebacker.

The top five vote-getters at each position will be announced at a future date, according to the union.