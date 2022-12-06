Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 13 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There wasn't much movement at the top of the NFC standings in Week 13, which is good news for the 49ers.

San Francisco remains in third place in the NFC after their bittersweet 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, the top two seeds in the NFC, also won their respective games Sunday, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- the fourth seed -- host the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

If the playoffs started next weekend, the 49ers still would host the No. 6 seed New York Giants, who played to a 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

With the Seahawks beating the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, combined with Washington's tie, Seattle now moves into the final playoff spot in the NFC.

The 49ers are sitting pretty at the moment, but they will have to proceed without Jimmy Garoppolo, who broke his foot in the first quarter Sunday and will miss the rest of the season. Rookie Brock Purdy guided San Francisco to the win over the Dolphins and now the 22-year-old will be asked to try to lead for a deep playoff run.

Here's how the NFC playoff picture stands through the Week 13 Sunday games:

NFC standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles -- 11-1

2. Minnesota Vikings -- 10-2

3. San Francisco 49ers -- 8-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 6-6

5. Dallas Cowboys -- 9-3

6. New York Giants -- 7-4-1

7. Seattle Seahawks -- 7-5

8. Washington Commanders -- 7-5-1

9. Detroit Lions -- 5-7

10. Atlanta Falcons -- 5-8

11. Green Bay Packers -- 5-8

12. Arizona Cardinals -- 4-8

13. Carolina Panthers -- 4-8

14. New Orleans Saints -- 4-9

15. Los Angeles Rams -- 3-9

16. Chicago Bears -- 3-10 (Eliminated)

