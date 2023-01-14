Sports

NFL Playoffs
Live Blog

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Weekend Live Updates

Seahawks-49ers and Chargers-Jaguars kick off the NFL playoffs on Saturday

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Let’s get wild.

The NFL playoffs are here with six wild card matchups on tap over the next three days. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are opening the action on Saturday before the Los Angeles Chargers face the Jacksonville Jaguars in primetime.

After Saturday’s action, three more games will take place on Sunday and the wild card round will wrap up on Monday night.

Follow along for the latest news and more from wild card weekend:

