The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams -- will make history as the first pair of brothers to play each other in Super Bowl history. Meanwhile, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spent 14 seasons with the Eagles and will be eager to pull out a win over his former team.

Despite having wildly different conference championships, the two top-seeds are no stranger to the Super Bowl stage.

Championship Sunday started in Philadelphia, where the No. 1 Eagles cruised to a win 31-7 over No. 2 San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers were hampered by quarterback injuries and never managed to mount a significant comeback. The Eagles snapped a 12-game 49ers win streak and now look to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl in six years.

The Chiefs’ conference championship came with a bit more nail-biting, as Patrick Mahomes willed his team to a last-second field goal to deny the Cincinnati Bengals back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl. With 17 seconds left Mahomes -- playing on a sprained ankle -- scrambled to pick up the first down. An unnecessary roughness flag on Cincinnati gifted Kansas City another 15 yards which kicker Harrison Butker capitalized on.

The Chiefs now return to their third Super Bowl in four years.

All eyes now turn to Glendale, Ariz. to decide which team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 12.