Las Vegas to host 2023 NFL Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL Pro Bowl is returning to Las Vegas in 2023.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the NFL's all-star game for a second straight year in 2023.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers first reported the news.

According to Akers, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) was set to approve the Pro Bowl's $1.75 million hosting fee on Tuesday. There's not a set date for the 2023 Pro Bowl yet, but the LVCVA said it could be held on Feb. 5, 2023.

“Building on the incredible success of the 2022 Pro Bowl and 2022 Draft in Las Vegas, we are thrilled to bring the 2023 Pro Bowl back to the city for the second year and continue our partnership with the LVCVA and the Las Vegas Raiders,” an NFL spokesperson said in a statement, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Exciting Pro Bowl changes are ahead, and we look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks.”

The Pro Bowl came to Las Vegas for the first time ever in 2022. Sin City was also slated to host the 2021 game until it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honolulu's Aloha Stadium was the home of the Pro Bowl from 1980-2009, but the game has bounced around in the years since. It's been played in Las Vegas once, Miami once, Phoenix once, Orlando four times and Honolulu five times.

The Pro Bowl's Las Vegas debut was a success, as it generated a $54.7 million economic impact and brought in nearly 30,000 out-of-state fans, according to the LVCVA. The 2022 Pro Bowl had an announced crowd of 56,206.