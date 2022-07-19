NFL Rumors: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Expected to Be Cleared in Mid-August

Report: Jimmy G expected to be cleared in full by mid-August originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster but appears unlikely to report for the opening of training camp next Tuesday in Santa Clara.

Garoppolo, who underwent shoulder surgery on March 8, is expected to receive full medical clearance in mid-August, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Garoppolo recently was examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder.

Jimmy G has been throwing for several weeks. The focus will be not on making one deep throw but on making many in a row to hold up to the rigors of a game or in a practice. That's what full clearance would mean. The belief is the cuff will end up stronger than before. https://t.co/n1tySCgSEm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2022

Garoppolo did not attend the 49ers’ mandatory minicamp in June to continue physical therapy in Southern California.

“All of his rehab is down in L.A., so for him to stop it to come up here for a three-day minicamp doesn’t make much sense for him or for us,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on June 7. “So we wanted him to stay with his rehab.

“It wasn’t a real risky surgery or anything. It just takes time. So I think the plan has always been July. But I know there are no concerns with it. He’ll be throwing sooner than later.”

It appears likely Garoppolo will continue on his rehabilitation program away from the team’s training facility while his future remains in limbo.

Shanahan said last month he anticipated Garoppolo receiving clearance in July. Shanahan said his expectation is Garoppolo will still be traded before the start of the season. Any team that might be interested in acquiring Garoppolo would be expected to wait until he is fully cleared.

The 49ers appeared to make a commitment toward installing second-year quarterback Trey Lance as the starter during the offseason. Garoppolo’s timetable for clearance only strengthens Lance’s position in the lineup, regardless of what happens to Garoppolo after he can resume football activities.

The 49ers traded up to No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and selected Lance. Garoppolo remained as the starter with Lance starting two games when Garoppolo was injured.

The 49ers open the preseason Friday, Aug. 12, at Levi’s Stadium against the Green Bay Packers. The club is scheduled to travel to Minnesota for two days of joint practices with the Vikings before playing Saturday, Aug. 20. The 49ers close out the preseason Friday, Aug. 26, at the Houston Texans.