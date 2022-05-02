Sports

DeAndre Hopkins

Report: DeAndre Hopkins Suspended 6 Games for Violating PED Policy

By Eric Mullin

Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended for six games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro was limited to 10 games last season due to injury.

