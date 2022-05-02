Report: DeAndre Hopkins Suspended 6 Games for Violating PED Policy

Report: DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games for PEDs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended for six games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hNGNX4Aegx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro was limited to 10 games last season due to injury.

This story is being updated.