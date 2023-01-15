NFL Rumors: These Three Teams Will Pursue Tom Brady in Free Agency

Report: These three teams will pursue Tom Brady in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It remains to be seen whether Tom Brady will return for his 24th NFL season. But if he does, he'll have some intriguing options in free agency this spring.

On Sunday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared some insight on what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's market could look like this offseason.

“He’ll be 46 years old and I would say there’s a chance that he does not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite the fact that they very much want him back and plan to make efforts toward that," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay. "Among the teams that would consider Brady — a couple of them considered Brady last time.

"The Tennessee Titans still have some quarterback questions. The 49ers if they do not decide to roll with Brock Purdy, although he’s certainly stating his case. And then the Las Vegas Raiders, who have several of his old friends including Josh McDaniels.”

From @NFLGameDay: With an eye toward Monday night, #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was clear about Mike McCarthy's job status, while #Bucs QB Tom Brady will be one of the most interesting free agents in 2023. pic.twitter.com/MuPsUiey91 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2023

All three teams are sensible destinations for Brady. The Miami Dolphins also have been linked to the ex-New England Patriots QB, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return as their starter in 2023.

Brady also has a solid fallback option if he finally decides to call it a career. Last May, he signed a 10-year contract worth $375 million to join FOX as a lead NFL analyst when he retires.

For now, Brady will look to earn his eighth Super Bowl title and his second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He'll begin yet another postseason run Monday night when the Bucs host the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

Brady joins a handful of notable QBs set to become free agents this offseason. Lamar Jackson, Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, and Jimmy Garoppolo each are scheduled to hit the open market.