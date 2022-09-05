NFL Rumors: Trey Lance ‘Annoyed' in Jimmy Garoppolo Pay Cut Aftermath

Report: Lance was 'annoyed' in aftermath of Jimmy G return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like there will be no shortage of storylines between first-year starter Trey Lance and veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the 2022 NFL season.

In the wake of Garoppolo's shocking pay cut to remain with the 49ers, it appears that Lance reportedly was less than pleased with the former's return, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"And while I heard Lance was a little annoyed in the immediate aftermath, he's a smart, mature kid who I believe can handle it," Breer wrote in his Monday Morning Quarterback column. "Truth is, if he couldn't, you might have bigger questions about where the Niners are at the position."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To the 22-year-old Lance's credit, his coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the young quarterback responded positively when told Garoppolo would be returning. It was unexpected, but the team's inability to trade the 30-year-old resulted in the compromise.

“When I told Trey that Jimmy was going to come back it’s like, ‘Awesome,’” Shanahan told reporters on Aug. 30. “‘That dude was awesome for me last year. I can’t wait to be the same way.’ Trey was great.”

And in speaking with reporters shortly after the news broke, Lance expressed excitement at having his "big bro" Garoppolo back out at practice after receiving assurance from Shanahan that nothing would change.

"It makes the QB room all that much better," Lance said Sept. 1. "Another great resource for me. A guy who has played in this offense, a guy who has done it, who has played a lot of ball. He’s going to add a lot to our QB room.”

Shortly after Breer's column was published Monday, he went on 95.7 The Game to clarify what he wrote about Lance.

Sr. NFL Reporter Albert Breer @theMMQB with @sportslarryk and Lo on how Trey took news of Jimmy back.



"From what I understand Trey's reaction was natural. I think it's complicated news for him to take. In the immediate aftermath, you're probably processing a lot of things." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 5, 2022

He followed that up by saying that the 49ers' ability to communicate their plan moving forward is what will help the team navigate any rough waters.

"I do think the Niners, their ability to communicate clearly with their players on this sort of thing, I think, is what is going to carry them through," Breer said.

From 49ers tight end George Kittle calling the situation "beneficial" for Lance to others claiming he will be supplanted by Garoppolo halfway through the season, it's clear that San Francisco's QB saga has spurred a myriad of differing opinions.

Nevertheless, expect Lance, Garoppolo and the rest of the 49ers to do their best to quell any doubt of their ability to coexist when San Francisco kicks off their season against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sept. 11.