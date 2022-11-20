Sports

New England Patriots

NFL Twitter Reacts to Marcus Jones' Game-Winning Punt-Return TD Vs. Jets

Jones' punt-return touchdown was the first in the NFL this season

By Justin Leger

NFL Twitter erupts after Marcus Jones' game-winning TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Jones was the hero in the New England Patriots' ugly Week 11 win over the New York Jets.

With only seconds remaining in the game, the rookie cornerback returned the Jets' punt 84 yards for the game-winning touchdown. You can watch the play below.

Jones' punt-return touchdown was the first in the NFL this season. It was the only TD in the game as New England completed a season sweep of New York, 10-3.

NFL Twitter predictably exploded with reactions as Jones' TD ended what otherwise was a brutal game on both sides.

The Patriots improved to 6-4 on the season while tallying their 14th consecutive victory against the Jets. They'll look to extend their win streak to four games when they visit the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day.

