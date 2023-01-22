NFL Twitter roasts Cowboys for final play call vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Dallas Cowboys Cowboy'd.

Down 19-12 against the San Francisco 49ers with five seconds to go and a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Cowboys lined up in a rather intriguing way for a potential late-game miracle.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott lined up as the center and only offensive lineman, with Dak Prescott in the shotgun and Malik Davis beside him. Multiple offensive linemen and receivers lined up out wide. If that sounds confusing, it turned out exactly how you'd expect.

Elliott got steamrolled as two defenders nearly got to Prescott, but he completed an overthrown pass short of the sticks to KaVontae Turpin. But before Turpin landed back to the ground after jumping, Jimmie Ward decked him to wipe out any chance of a lateral pass.

Quality effort on the last play 😂pic.twitter.com/SmcUNZpqQB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2023

NFL Twitter had a field day reacting to the Cowboys' botched play, with some pointing out the similarities between the memorable Indianapolis Colts' failed trick play from 2015.

Here are some of the best reactions:

“Alright Zeke, so first you’re going to line up at center, then snap it to Dak and then get absolutely leveled.” pic.twitter.com/1cvyXGql5U — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 23, 2023

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2023

Every Colts fan just chuckled a little. — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 23, 2023

Zeke trying to play Center pic.twitter.com/DWwP6K0mY8 — James.xlsm (@JamesT425) January 23, 2023

Mike McCarthy drawing that last play up pic.twitter.com/9IeHyPhWqA — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 23, 2023

That was the funniest play of all time — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) January 23, 2023

Shout out to the Dallas Cowboys for coming up with the most embarrassing play possible to end the season. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 23, 2023

Lmao the most cowboys final play of all time — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 23, 2023

The play sealed the 49ers' trip to the NFC Championship Game, where they will head to Philadelphia to take on the No. 1-seeded Eagles.

After head coach Mike McCarthy's comments in build up to the game, maybe that final call is why the Cowboys were deemed underdogs coming into the showdown.