2025 NFL Honors award winners: Josh Allen wins MVP, Saquon Barkley OPOY, more

The NFL's best performers from the 2024 regular season are being rewarded.

The 2025 NFL Honors are being held Thursday, just a few days before Super Bowl 59 kicks off between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Finalists for key awards were already known, such as Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Eagles' Saquon Barkley and more for MVP.

Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers and New York Giants' Malik Nabers were up for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Here's a full list with the winners as they were announced:

Assistant Coach of the Year: Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson, now the Chicago Bears' head coach, won Assistant Coach of the Year after his stellar season as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jayden Daniels

Commanders rising star Daniels helped his team to the NFC's No. 6 seed and a shock upset over the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.

Defensive Player of the Year: Pat Surtain II

Denver Broncos shutdown corner Pat Surtain II had another stellar season with Sean Payton at the helm.

Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley

Barkley's debut season with Philadelphia was sensational, but it's not over yet.

Comeback Player of the Year: Joe Burrow

Burrow couldn't lift the Cincinnati Bengals into the playoffs, but he delivered an impressive individual campaign coming off a wrist injury in 2023.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jared Verse

The Los Angeles Rams may have lost Aaron Donald, but they may have gained something in Verse.

NFL Moment of the Year

The Commanders claimed the Moment of the Year for Daniels' extraordinary Hail Mary in a thrilling home win over the Bears.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 announced

The next batch of players headed for Canton, Ohio are as follows: Jared Allen, Eric Allen, Antonio Gates and Sterling Sharpe.

Fan of the Year

Lions superfan Megan Stefanski claimed the Fan of the Year award.

Coach of the Year: Kevin O'Connell

The Minnesota Vikings were the story of the season under Sam Darnold's resurgence, and head coach O'Connell played a key role in that. Lions' Dan Campbell missed out with six fewer first-place votes.

MVP: Josh Allen

The Bills star took home his first MVP award, edging Lamar Jackson by four first-place votes (27 to 23).

This is a developing story and will be updated...