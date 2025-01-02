NFL

2025 Pro Bowl: Here are the complete AFC and NFC rosters

Players from the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles are among those heading to Central Florida to showcase their skills at the 2025 Pro Bowl

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games are scheduled to take place next month -- and we finally know what players are heading to Central Florida to showcase their skills.

The NFL revealed Thursday the complete rosters for the AFC and NFC teams who will face off Feb. 2 at Central Florida and finish with a seven-on-seven flag football game at Camping World Stadium.

This is the third year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

Retired Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning will be back as head coaches for the two conferences.

2025 NFC Pro Bowl Games roster

OFFENSE

Quarterback (3):

Running back (3):

Fullback (1):

Wide receiver (4):

Tight end (2):

Offensive tackle (3):

Offensive guard (3):

Center (2):

DEFENSE

Defensive end (3):

Interior linemen (3):

Outside linebacker (3):

Inside/middle linebacker (2):

Cornerback (4):

Free safety (1):

Strong safety (2):

Special teams

Long snapper (1):

Punter (1):

Placekicker (1):

Return specialist (1):

Special teamer (1):

2025 AFC Pro Bowl Games roster

NFL

OFFENSE

Quarterback (3):

Running back (3):

Fullback (1):

Wide receiver (4):

Tight end (2):

Offensive tackle (3):

Offensive guard (3):

Center (2):

DEFENSE

Defensive end (3):

Interior linemen (3):

Outside linebacker (3):

Inside/middle linebacker (2):

Cornerback (4):

Free safety (1):

Strong safety (2):

Special teams

*Denotes starter

Long snapper (1):

Punter (1):

Placekicker (1):

Return specialist (1):

Special teamer (1):

* denotes starters

