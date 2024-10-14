How to watch Bills vs. Jets in Monday Night Football showdown

The New York Jets will kick off a new era with a pivotal Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills to close out Week 6.

The AFC East showdown marks the Jets' first game since head coach Robert Saleh was fired. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich will now take charge of a 2-3 team that is coming off a defeat against the Minnesota Vikings in London last week.

On the other side, the Buffalo Bills have cooled off since their strong 3-0 start. Josh Allen and Co. fell flat against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 for their first loss of the season and followed that up with a road loss against the Houston Texans in Week 5.

The last Bills-Jets Monday Night Football contest was an unforgettable one. Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just four snaps into his Jets debut, but the team came through with a stunning overtime victory thanks to a punt return touchdown from Xavier Gipson.

What will the next chapter in the Bills-Jets rivalry have in store? Here's what to know about the Monday night matchup.

When is the Bills vs. Jets Monday Night Football game?

The Bills and Jets will face off on Monday Night Football on Monday, Oct. 14, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What time is the Bills vs. Jets Monday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Bills-Jets is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Bills vs. Jets Monday Night Football game

Bills-Jets will air on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salter (sideline) will be on the call.

Viewers can also watch the "ManningCast" broadcast on ESPN2.

How to live stream the Bills vs. Jets Monday Night Football game

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Mobile app: ESPN app

Bills vs. Jets Monday Night Football weather forecast

NBC New York forecasts a 50-degree temperature for kickoff with a 0% chance of rain Monday night in East Rutherford.