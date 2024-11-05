NFL

Can you trade after the NFL trade deadline? What to know for 2024

The 2024 deadline is set for Tuesday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Time is ticking for NFL franchises.

The 2024 trade deadline is almost in the books. Whether teams are hoping to sell players or bring them in for respective playoff pushes, there's not much time left to answer phones and sign paperwork.

But beyond the trade deadline, can teams still make moves?

Here's what to know about trading after the deadline:

Can you trade after the NFL trade deadline?

No, once the Nov. 5 deadline is over, NFL teams cannot make any new trades until after the Super Bowl.

When can NFL teams trade after the deadline?

After the deadline in 2024, the next time NFL teams can make trades will begin on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET. That's when the NFL's 2025-26 season will begin.

When is the NFL trade deadline?

The 2024 deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5.

What time is the NFL trade deadline?

The deadline on Nov. 5 is set for 4 p.m. ET. Teams can still finalize deals after that if the paperwork is submitted in time, but not if it comes in afterward.

This article tagged under:

NFL
