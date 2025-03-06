Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers release Joey Bosa, 5-time Pro Bowler hits free agency

Bosa, 29, will be available for any team to sign as a free agent.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

A star edge rusher is on the open market.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday they released star edge rusher Joey Bosa, making him a free agent a week before the new league year begins.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bosa was the No. 3 overall pick by Los Angeles in 2016, but his career in Southern California had been plagued by injuries.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Releasing Bosa saves the Chargers north of $25 million against their cap space. He was on a two-year deal worth $40.3 million and was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The 29-year-old should still be a coveted option for contending teams given his pedigree, winning Rookie of the Year in 2016 before being named to five Pro Bowls, most recently this past season.

Nick Bosa, Joey's younger brother, leads the San Francisco 49ers defensive line, where a potential brother reunion could make sense. Robert Saleh is back as the team's defensive coordinator, while Bosa has yet to have a complimentary rusher alongside him who could stay healthy for multiple seasons.

NFL

NFL 3 hours ago

5 potential destinations for Seahawks star DK Metcalf amid trade request

USWNT 7 hours ago

Soccer star Sophia Wilson announces pregnancy with Cardinals WR Michael Wilson

Joey recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks as a sophomore, but hasn't hit double digits since 2021 when he managed 10.5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles ChargersNFL
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us