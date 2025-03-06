Chargers release Joey Bosa, 5-time Pro Bowler hits free agency

A star edge rusher is on the open market.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday they released star edge rusher Joey Bosa, making him a free agent a week before the new league year begins.

Bosa was the No. 3 overall pick by Los Angeles in 2016, but his career in Southern California had been plagued by injuries.

Releasing Bosa saves the Chargers north of $25 million against their cap space. He was on a two-year deal worth $40.3 million and was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The 29-year-old should still be a coveted option for contending teams given his pedigree, winning Rookie of the Year in 2016 before being named to five Pro Bowls, most recently this past season.

Nick Bosa, Joey's younger brother, leads the San Francisco 49ers defensive line, where a potential brother reunion could make sense. Robert Saleh is back as the team's defensive coordinator, while Bosa has yet to have a complimentary rusher alongside him who could stay healthy for multiple seasons.

Joey recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks as a sophomore, but hasn't hit double digits since 2021 when he managed 10.5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...