Winners, losers as Chiefs beat Ravens 27-20 in season opener

The reigning champs are 1-0...by a toe.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs opened the 2024 NFL regular season with a strong 27-20 home win over the Baltimore Ravens Thursday.

Lamar Jackson led the Ravens down the field on the opening drive before Derrick Henry punched it home, but they quickly fell behind not long after and didn't have enough to overcome Kansas City.

It eventually came down to the final play when Jackson found tight end Isaiah Likely in the end zone as time expired for a would-be touchdown as John Harbaugh signaled to go for two. However, Likely's toe was on the line following a review and the game ended.

Let's analyze the match further with five winners and losers:

WINNER: Xavier Worthy, Chiefs

Look away, Buffalo Bills. Buffalo traded back in the 2024 draft that allowed Kansas City to take Worthy, a speedy wideout out of Texas. Worthy immediately made an impact on his first touch, running home a jet sweep from 21 yards out.

Later in the game, Worthy added a receiving touchdown when he beat Marlon Humphrey and Baltimore didn't bring safety help. Mahomes easily found Worthy for a 35-yard score.

After not having enough reliable weapons last season, Mahomes may have a speedy gem in Worthy. Second-year wideout Rashee Rice led the way in the department with seven catches for 103 yards while Travis Kelce was held to only three catches for 34 yards.

LOSER: Mark Andrews, Ravens

The Ravens may have a clear-cut new TE1. Former All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews had an extremely rough game, catching just two passes for 14 yards. He had a clear chance to get a first down on a 3rd and four play late in the game, but slipped and fell short after just a few yards.

Baltimore needed more from its veterans and didn't get much from Andrews or new star running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for just 46 yards on 13 carries with the opening touchdown. Second-year wideout Zay Flowers also had a rough opener, catching six passes for just 37 yards.

Likely led the way with 111 yards on nine catches and a touchdown, while Lamar Jackson had a solid dual-threat game. The 2023 MVP threw for 273 yards and a touchdown on 26 of 41 completions while rushing for 122 yards on 16 attempts. He did fumble once, however, but he did his part.

WINNER: Chiefs' secondary

A vital part to Kansas City's win was its secondary. The Chiefs last season deployed a robust defense and there were signs of that continuing this year, with Jackson's shiftiness causing problems for the front seven.

But the secondary delivered, with Jaylen Watson logging 11 tackles (seven solo), Justin Reid adding nine (eight solo) and second-year safety Chamarri Conner putting up six, all solo. Wide receivers will continue to struggle if they, along with Trent McDuffie, maintain high levels.

LOSER: Penalties

It didn't take long for referees and penalties to trend. In fact, it took just the first drive by the Ravens, where illegal formations started to be called and continued to be called throughout, primarily on Baltimore.

Ravens head coach Harbaugh could be seen telling a referee to call the illegal formations both ways as he felt it wasn't being called on Kansas City, as well as Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo calling a timeout that shouldn't have counted since coordinators are not allowed to do so.

In the end, Baltimore had seven penalties called against it for 64 yards while the Chiefs had six for 45.

WINNER: Chiefs' chances

The Chiefs will have to feel good about the result, particularly considering Baltimore is one of its primary threats for the AFC throne. But Kansas City, just like it did in last season's AFC Championship Game, took a lead and didn't look back.

Last year, Kansas City fell to the Detroit Lions in the opener and had a sluggish regular season. This year, it is starting off its three-peat goals on the right foot.

