Deshaun Watson denies sexual assault allegations, QB will start Sunday for Browns

Deshaun Watson's attorney said Wednesday the quarterback “strongly denies” the allegations made by a woman who said the Cleveland Browns QB sexually assaulted her four years ago when he played for Houston.

On Monday, the woman in Texas filed a civil lawsuit that says Watson forced himself on her during a dinner date in her apartment four years ago. She's seeking in excess of $1 million in damages.

The NFL is looking into the lawsuit to see if Watson, who was suspended for 11 games in 2022, has violated the league's personal conduct policy.

Watson was previously accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women for his behavior during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Houston Texans.

“Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday,” attorney Rusty Hardin said in a statement distributed by the team. “We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.

"We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don’t intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course.

“In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football.”

Watson is scheduled to speak to reporters before practice Wednesday.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson will play Sunday in Jacksonville. Stefanski said he did not consider benching the QB in light of the allegations.

The 28-year-old played poorly in Cleveland's season opener, his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery in November.

Watson has only made 13 starts for the Browns since they signed him to a $230 million contract in 2022 after trading three first-round draft picks to the Texans.