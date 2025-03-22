Giants and Jameis Winston agree to 2-year, $8 million deal, AP source says

The New York Giants and quarterback Jameis Winston have agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday night.

The 31-year-old Winston joins Tommy DeVito as the only quarterbacks on the Giants’ roster. New York has been in the market in free agency for a veteran, with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson also mentioned as possible targets.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the deal. NFL Network first reported that Winston was joining the Giants.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Start spreading the neWs,” Winston wrote on X, a play on his infamous “Eat a W” pregame speech with Tampa Bay in 2017. He added an apple emoji while appearing to confirm his Big Apple welcome.

New York’s quarterback situation has been unsettled this offseason, with the only move at the position since free agency began last week being the re-signing of DeVito.

Winston played in 12 games last season for Cleveland and started seven, throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He spent the previous four seasons in New Orleans primarily as a backup.

Winston was the No. 1 overall pick by Tampa Bay in the 2015 draft out of Cleveland. He has passed for 24,225 yards and 154 touchdowns with 111 interceptions in 10 NFL seasons.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.