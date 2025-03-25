Giants, Russell Wilson agree to one-year deal worth up to $21 million: Report

The New York Giants have their projected QB1.

New York and quarterback Russell Wilson on Tuesday agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

ESPN Sources: The Giants and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed. The 10-time Pro-Bowl selection had been in discussions with the Giants, Browns and Steelers, but is opting for… pic.twitter.com/ZjjOz0U7bl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2025

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowl recipient, will receive $10.5 million guaranteed.

New York is slated to pick No. 3 overall in next month's NFL draft, with a quarterback still being a possibility, Schefter added. Miami's (Fla.) Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are the consensus two top prospects.

The 36-year-old Wilson is coming off his first and only season as a Pittsburgh Steeler, where he helped the team go 10-7 and book a wild card spot, eventually losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.

Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five picks on a 63.7% completion percentage in the regular season, with wideout George Pickens being Pittsburgh's primary receiving weapon. The former Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks now has wideout Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. as his main offensive partners.

Wilson isn't the only Steelers quarterback who joined a New York team in free agency, as Justin Fields departed Pittsburgh for the New York Jets. In need of a starting quarterback, the Steelers reportedly hosted Aaron Rodgers for a visit last week.

The Giants have been active in the veteran quarterback market. New York was reportedly in the mix for Rodgers before landing Wilson, and the G-Men last week agreed to sign Jameis Winston on a two-year deal worth $8 million. Tommy DeVito is also on New York's roster.

Winston, the 2015 No. 1 overall pick, played in 12 games last season for Cleveland and started seven, throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The 31-year-old spent the previous four seasons on the New Orleans Saints' depth chart.

