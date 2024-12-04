Jaguars place Trevor Lawrence on IR with concussion, likely ending his season

Trevor Lawrence's season is likely over.

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed their starting quarterback on injured reserve Wednesday due to a concussion, which means he'll be out for the next four weeks.

With just five games to play and the 2-10 Jaguars already eliminated from postseason contention, it's safe to assume we've seen the last of Lawrence in 2024.

The former top pick was injured last Sunday on an illegal hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who was suspended three games for the blow and subsequent brawl.

Lawrence, 25, finishes his fourth NFL season with just 10 games played, 2,045 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He missed time earlier in the year with a shoulder injury before returning last week, only to suffer a concussion and be carted off.

The Jaguars are once again expected to be picking near the top of the draft after selecting Lawrence first in 2021 and Travon Walker first in 2022. It appeared as though the franchise had turned a corner in 2022 when it won a playoff game, but a late-season collapse in 2023 and total disappointment in 2024 have them back where they started.

With Lawrence out, fellow 2021 first-rounder Mac Jones will start at quarterback for Jacksonville. The former New England Patriots draft pick has 512 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in five appearances this year.

The Jaguars will finish the season with games against the Tennessee Titans (twice), New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts.