Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle injury vs. Bengals

The injury happened late in the fourth quarter

By Sanjesh Singh

Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an apparent lower leg injury in Monday's game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jaguars ruled it an ankle injury and deemed his return questionable.

After the game, the initial diagnosis seemed to be an ankle sprain with Lawrence set to undergo an MRI test on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, citing sources.

With just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Lawrence stepped back to throw but had his ankle stepped on by left tackle Walker Little. His right leg then bent back awkwardly as he fell to the ground.

The 24-year-old attempted to get back on his feet but couldn't, slamming his helmet on the ground as he got down on one knee.

He ended up being helped to the locker room, evidently walking gingerly as EverBank Stadium fell silent.

Lawrence had completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and no picks prior to the injury.

C.J. Beathard is the only other active QB on the Jacksonville roster and replaced Lawrence.

