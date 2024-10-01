How to watch Jets vs. Vikings Week 5 London game

Football Sunday will have an earlier start than usual in Week 5.

That's because the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings are heading across the pond for an international NFL showdown in London.

The unbeaten Vikings have been the biggest surprise team early in the 2024 season, thanks in large part to quarterback Sam Darnold playing like a legit MVP candidate. Darnold took over the starting gig after No. 10 pick J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury in the preseason, and the 27-year-old signal-caller has looked better than ever while leading Minnesota to a 4-0 start with victories over multiple expected playoff contenders.

The Vikings can add to their impressive résumé when they take on the team that drafted Darnold third overall back in 2018 in the Jets. New York hasn't quite gotten off to the start it would have liked in Aaron Rodgers' return to the field. The Jets are 2-2 and coming off an ugly home loss to the Denver Broncos.

Darnold has already gotten revenge on the Jets once, beating New York 19-17 in his Carolina Panthers debut in Week 1 of the 2021 campaign. Will Darnold hand his former team another loss, or will Rodgers and Co. bounce back abroad?

Here's how to watch the Jets-Vikings London game:

When is the Jets vs. Vikings London game?

The Jets and Vikings will square off in London on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Where is the Jets vs. Vikings game being played?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home of the English Premier League club Tottenham, in London is the site of Jets-Vikings.

What time does the Jets vs. Vikings London game start?

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT.

What's the time difference between London and the US?

London is five hours ahead of Eastern Time in the U.S., meaning kickoff will take place 2:30 p.m. local time.

Who's the home team in Jets vs. Vikings?

The Vikings will serve as the "home team" in the international contest.

What TV channel is the Jets vs. Vikings London game on?

Jets-Vikings will air on NFL Network.

How to stream the Jets vs. Vikings London game live online

The game will also be available to stream on NFL.com and the NFL app.

How many NFL London games are there this season?

Jets-Vikings is the first of three London games and the second of five international games this season. Here's a look at the three other upcoming international games:

Week 6: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears -- London

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears -- London Week 7: New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- London

New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- London Week 10: New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers -- Munich, Germany

The NFL announced the schedule of the 2024 international games. London, Munich and Sao Paulo will be the three cities to host the league.