The top-two NFC playoff seeds from a season ago are barely clinging on entering Week 8.

The San Francisco 49ers have been continuously disrupted by injuries to key personnel on both sides of the ball. With Christian McCaffrey yet to play this season and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave out for the year, the latest star to suffer an injury was wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who is now sidelined for the season (knee).

With San Francisco 3-4 following a disappointing home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it will again take on a team coming off a bye week.

Coming into Levi's Stadium are the Dallas Cowboys, who at 3-3 are dealing with several issues of their own. The defense has been underwhelming and Dak Prescott, now the league's highest-paid QB, just isn't producing up to the paycheck.

Both teams desperately need a win, but which one will it be as a classic rivalry gets reignited? Here's how you can watch the Week 8 "Sunday Night Football" game online or on TV:

When is the 49ers vs. Cowboys game?

The 49ers and Cowboys will meet on Sunday, Oct. 27.

What time is the 49ers vs. Cowboys game?

Kickoff time from Levi's Stadium is set for 5:20 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 8 game live on TV

The 49ers-Cowboys game will air on NBC for "Sunday Night Football." Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the call.

Local pregame coverage will begin at 4 p.m. PT with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming live on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 8 p.m. PT, again on NBC Sports Bay Area and also streaming on the NBC Sports app.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 4 p.m. PT with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Cowboys Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app